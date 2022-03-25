Ask the Expert
New Southern head coach Eric Dooley praises DE Jordan Lewis

Southern head coach Eric Dooley said defensive end Jordan Lewis has gone far and beyond his expectations.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Eric Dooley said defensive end Jordan Lewis has gone far and beyond his expectations.

The star edge rusher entered the transfer portal for a brief stint following last season but Dooley had no worries reeling Lewis back in.

However, the new coach got after some of the guys following some lousy effort in one of the drills as the new era of Jag football continued on The Bluff on Friday, March 25.

Dooley has been looking for some high, high, high level of execution in this second week of spring ball.

The Jaguars held their sixth practice of the spring, which was their third padded practice of the session.

The spring game will be held on April 9.

