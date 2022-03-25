Ask the Expert
LSU's Brooks Curry wins first National Title since 1988

LSU's Brooks Curry wins first individual National Title in the 50-free since 1988.
LSU's Brooks Curry wins first individual National Title in the 50-free since 1988.(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a historic day for junior Brooks Curry who took home LSU’s first individual National Title since 1988 on Thursday, March 24. It was the first title since Mark Andrews won the 50-free in 1988 for LSU.

Curry clocked in an 18.56 in the 50-free which broke the school record that he achieved at the 2022 SEC Championships.

The junior sprint freestyle won the National Title in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Curry started Thursday morning in the prelim session, swimming in the 50-free. He claimed sixth place with a time of 18.85. He is set to compete in the 200-free Friday morning.

On the boards, Juan Celaya-Hernandez grabbed another All-American status with his third-place finish on one meter. It was the seventh of his career. After closing out the prelims in sixth place with a score of 374.90, he claimed bronze in the championship final with a final score of 413.20.

Adrian Abadia also competed on one-meter in his first NCAA Championships and almost made the consolation final. He finished in 17th place with a final score of 327.90.

