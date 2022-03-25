LSU Police search for man accused of theft at Matherne’s
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department (LSUPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft at Matherne’s Market.
Police say they have reason to believe the man is connected to a theft investigation that happened at the grocery store on March 13 around 9:00 p.m.
If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
