LSU Police search for man accused of theft at Matherne’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department (LSUPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft at Matherne’s Market.

Police say they have reason to believe the man is connected to a theft investigation that happened at the grocery store on March 13 around 9:00 p.m.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

