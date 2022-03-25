Ask the Expert
LSU holds first day of spring football under Brian Kelly

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brian Kelly era has started for LSU football as the Tigers held their first day of spring football on Thursday, March 24.

Coach Kelly is joining the Tigers after spending 11 seasons at Notre Dame before being hired by LSU in November 2021.

He held a 90-minute practice that was very high-tempo and stated during his first post-practice press conference that he believes it getting a lot of work done in a short period of time.

“I love intensity through repetition, I think it’s the best way to learn,” Kelly said.

Only two scholarship players missed practice in safety Major Burns and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte both who are recovering from surgery. Kelly stated that everyone was able to get reps at practice even if it was limited.

One position to keep an eye on during spring football is the quarterback battle between veteran signal-caller Myles Brennan, who is a fifth-year senior, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who saw action in four games last season, throwing for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and highly touted freshman quarterback Walker Howard.

Coach Kelly stated that he feels like he built good depth and competition at the quarterback position. He also feels good about the wide receivers and defensive line, even before getting guys out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

