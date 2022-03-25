Ask the Expert
LSU forward Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Tari Eason has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, the forward announced via Twitter on Friday, March 25. Eason a transfer from Cincinnati had his best season his first year in Baton Rouge.

“I was raised to be grateful and appreciate people. I’m grateful for so much. To my LSU guys, for every drop of blood and sweat and for being at my side for the daily grind: I appreciate you,” Eason said in his tweet. “I learned so much from y’all, you’re my brothers now. To my coaches, for pushing me and showing me how to be better on and off the court; I appreciate you. Thank you, LSU.”

Eason, was named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was named a First-Team All-SEC selection. He averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc.

A native of Los Angeles, California becomes the first player to declare for the NBA Draft since the recent firing of Will Wade. Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, March 24.

