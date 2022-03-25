Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

Ask the Expert
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy.

BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.

It’s happening from 3-5 p.m. at Independence Community Park. There will be two hours of hunts, music, activities like inflatables, a magician and the Easter Bunny.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

