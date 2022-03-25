Ask the Expert
Former LSU and current Ravens LB Patrick Queen speaks to elementary students

Former LSU star and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was back in his home state and spoke at an elementary in Maringouin.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was back in his home state and spoke at an elementary on Friday, March 25, in Maringouin, Louisiana.

Queen was at Valverda Elementary School and he was there for the school’s Grade Level-Up Celebration honoring students for their achievements in the classroom. He spoke on the importance of reading, he also presented the students with their certificates and medals.

“I had a lot of fun. Just being able to see all the hard work that they put in and stuff,” Queen said. “Just seeing all the reading that needs to be put into this community. Coming up here in Pointe Coupee Parish, reading was something that a lot of schools lacked so just seeing them progress and have so much success with what’s going. It’s proud.”

And also on top of the celebration, students, teachers, and the Queen family had a griddy dance-off, the dance that the 2019 National Championship LSU football team made popular.

The teachers tried, but they get an “A” for effort.

