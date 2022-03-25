Ask the Expert
Family and friends gather to remember car jacking victim Linda Frickey, write her name on the levee

“Linda never met a stranger,” said Kathy Richard, Linda’s sister-in-law. “She was a phenomenal woman. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body.”
By David Jones
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In true Waggaman form, friends and family of the late Linda Frickey came together to honor the carjacking victim by writing her name on the grass along the levee.

Like her heart, Linda Frickey’s name was huge. The size was fitting for a woman whose first instinct, according to family, was always to care for others.

“She was good hearted to a fault,” said her sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “She was just a good soul. She never hurt nobody in her life, all she did was help people.”

Frickey was killed in a brutal Mid-City carjacking Monday afternoon. Four teenagers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police said they beat Frickey, dragging her by her car until her arm was severed and she bled out in the street.

The nature of the crime is still shocking to the Frickey family.

“It’s cowardly, scoping out an old woman,” Richard said. “They were old enough to know what they were doing.”

The family wants to see the second-degree murder charges upped to first-degree, and for the four to be tried as adults.

Chief Shaun Ferguson of the New Orleans Police also said he asked District Attorney Jason Williams that the four be charged as adults.

Richard said she and other relatives of Frickey hope to start a foundation in her name, with the goal of pursuing higher penalties for crimes against elderly people.

