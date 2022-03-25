Beautiful spring weekend ahead!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful spring weather will prevail through the weekend, so make plans to get outdoors over the next several days. For today, we’ll enjoy sunshine from start to finish, with highs climbing into the mid 70s after a cool start this morning.

It will be breezy at times, with west-northwest winds running 10-15 mph into the afternoon.

Sunshine continues into the weekend, with cool mornings followed by afternoons that will gradually trend warmer. Saturday starts out in the mid 40s, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80°. And it’s more of the same into Sunday, with a morning start in the upper 40s, followed by highs soaring into the low 80s. Weather should be just about perfect for anything you might have planned this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer into the first part of next week, with dry weather expected through Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach the mid 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.

Our next cold front is slated to arrive from late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with a good chance of showers and t-storms.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is once again giving an early heads up to some potential severe weather. A Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather is posted from south Louisiana all the way into parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

We will monitor the threat closely and provide more details as it gets closer. That next storm system should also produce a good soaking, with the Weather Prediction Center showing 1″-2″ of rain on average across our area through next Friday morning.

In the wake of that front, quieter weather should settle in for a couple of days, but we could see some rain return by the following weekend.

