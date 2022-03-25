Baton Rouge business collecting donations to help New Orleans area tornado victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people continue to salvage what they can after Tuesday’s devastating tornado in the New Orleans area, tons of donations are starting to pour in.

“It’s heartbreaking because it could’ve been us,” said Christopher Wagley.

Wagley is the owner of CSC Customs in Baton Rouge.

Wagley said when pictures and videos of the damage in Arabi started to pour in, he knew he had to do something.

“When we flooded in 2016, we needed help, and people came. People came from everywhere,” said Wagley. “If we can go and pay that back, why not? That could’ve been us hit.”

Wagley went to Facebook and called on friends and strangers to donate whatever they can to help get this community back on its feet.

By Thursday morning, he said they had a truck full of clothes, hygiene products, food, and close to $500 in cash donations.

“Any kind of clothing, dry goods, personal hygiene, and dog food. A lot of people don’t think about animals when this is happening, but there are a lot of animals that are displaced as well,” said Wagley.

Wagley’s purpose and mission is simple.

“Our world is crazy right now. We’re all being tested right now. I believe that. I believe we’re being tested, and what we do right now is going to matter one day,” said Wagley.

Wagley said they will keep sending down supplies as donations continue to roll in.

He hopes more people will step up, just like how others have done for Baton Rouge.

“To help somebody that [isn’t] as fortunate as we are, to not be hit head-on like they were in Arabi, that’s all that matters,” said Wagley.

You can drop off any donations at CSC Customs at 11855 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge between business hours. Wagley said all donations must come in the original packaging due to COVID concerns. If you would like to make a cash contribution, you can call and speak to Wagley at (225) 298-4921.

