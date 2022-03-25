Balloon spacer fixes hard to repair rotator cuffs

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Every year, almost two million people go to their doctor for a rotator cuff problem. A torn rotator cuff can limit a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks and can cause them pain. With age comes greater risk of having an irreparable rotator cuff tear. But a simple tool is giving people their lives back.

Sixty-nine-year-old Cathi Mintautas calls herself the bionic woman.

Mintautas explained, “I’ve had four rotator cuff surgeries. I had four knee operations. One knee replacement and two hip replacements.”

Along with two carpal tunnel surgeries and one ankle surgery. When Mintautas started feeling symptoms of a retear in her left shoulder, she knew something had to be done.

“Significant amount of pain, aches, sleepless nights and I was only able to move my arm up a certain amount,” Mintautas told Ivanhoe.

Nikhil Verma, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush detailed, “In older patients what we find is as the tendon tears start to get larger and the tendon starts to retract, and the blood quality starts to deteriorate simply by the aging process, some of these tears cannot be repaired.”

That’s why Dr. Verma came up with a different solution.

“Rather than repairing the tendon, what we actually do is put a small spacer that sits between the top bone, our humerus, which is the top of our shoulder, and the top of our shoulder blade,” continued Dr. Verma.

Filling in the hole left by the tear and eliminating the need for full surgery. Allowing for less pain, quicker recovery and the ability to get back to normal activities sooner.

“It was less painful, and I didn’t have to take as many pain medications,” shared Cathi after she had the balloon spacer procedure.

Four years after the procedure, Mintautas’ rotator cuff still keeps her in the swing of things.

Compared to a tear repair where the recovery is six to eight months, the recovery period for the balloon spacer is about ten weeks. The balloon spacer is biodegradable and will completely dissolve by 12 months after the procedure. However, patients can still feel the effects of the spacer even after it has dissolved. Researchers are still studying how long the effects of the balloon spacer will last.

