Ascension Public Schools offering $10K above base pay for qualified teachers

This chart shows the base pay and supplemental pay available to qualified core subject teachers in Donaldsonville schools based on years of experience. (Ascension Public Schools)

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In an effort to hire more highly-qualified, certified teachers in its Donaldsonville schools, the Ascension Parish School Board approved Supplemental Pay for the 2022-23 school year at Donaldsonville High, Donaldsonville Primary, Lowery Elementary, and Lowery Middle schools. Teachers with a highly effective or effective proficient rating can make $10,000 above base pay for teaching core subjects, $2,500 above base pay for teaching electives, and paraprofessionals can make $1,250 above base pay.

There are 166 positions potentially eligible for the supplemental pay, which is available to current employees who qualify. If all positions are filled by educators with a highly effective or effective proficient rating, it will total more than a $1.6 million strategic investment in Donaldsonville.

”We continue to work to identify areas where we can improve our services to students throughout our school district. Statistical information is very clear that we need a higher percentage of certified educators in our Donaldsonville City schools. This effort to offer a supplemental pay incentive is a significant step designed to address that need. I applaud our School Board for listening and taking the necessary steps, as they always do, to address the needs of students,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

While the median household income for Ascension Parish is $82,594, it ranges from $99,722 in Prairieville to $23,151 in Donaldsonville. Additionally, there is a 45.2% poverty rate in Donaldsonville versus 9.6% in Ascension Parish.

According to the research article, Teachers Matter by the RAND Corporation (2019), “Teachers matter more to student achievement than any other aspect of schooling. Many factors contribute to a student’s academic performance, including individual characteristics and family and neighborhood experiences. but research suggests that, among school-related factors, teachers matter most.

”There is an acute need for certified teachers in the Donaldsonville feeder system, which currently has a certified teacher percentage of 18% versus 90% in the Dutchtown High feeder system, 91% in the East Ascension High feeder system, and 98% in the St. Amant High feeder system.”

Ascension Public Schools is a strong and committed school district with a commitment to student achievement, and we realize that to keep that commitment every student must achieve. Placing highly effective teachers with the most at-risk students guarantees our continued academic success,” said Chief Instructional Director Edith Walker.

Based on the current Salary Schedule, below are examples of the Supplemental Pay for qualified teachers:

A teacher with five years of experience and a bachelor’s degree earns $49,858. The supplemental pay will bring compensation to $52,283 for elective teachers and $59,858 for core subject teachers.

A teacher with 10 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree earns $52,948. The supplemental pay will bring compensation to $55,448 for elective teachers and $62,948 for core subject teachers.

A teacher with 15 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree earns $56,553 The supplemental pay will bring compensation to $59,053 for elective teachers and $66,553 for core subject teachers.

A teacher with 20 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree earns $58,558 The supplemental pay will bring compensation to $61,058 for elective teachers and $68,558 for core subject teachers.

A visual representation of Donaldsonville Elective Teacher Pay. (Ascension Public Schools)

For more information about this initiative and to learn more about teaching in Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools/teach.org.

