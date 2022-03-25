32-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Cedarlane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force they arrested Bobby Earl 32, in connection to a deadly shooting on Cedarlane Avenue on Saturday, March 19.

Bobby Earl (32) has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Cedarlane. (BRPD)

Earl will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 3:55 a.m. in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue. Police identified the victim as Ryan Marlow, 37.

Police said Marlow was found in the road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, which he died from at the scene.

