22-year-old unrestrained passenger killed in Ascension Parish crash early Friday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Ascension Parish Friday, March 25.

According to LSP, the single car fatal crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. on I-10 at milepost 182 in Sorrento, La.

Authorities have confirmed Hannah Broussard, 22, of Prairieville died in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Azavia Wilson, 21, of Prairieville was traveling west on I-10 in a 2008 Audi A4.

Broussard was the front seat passenger in the Audi, State Police say.

For reasons still under investigation, the Audi exited the highway and hit a tree.

Broussard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities say she sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Wilson for analysis, as part of the ongoing investigation.

