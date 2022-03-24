Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Why didn’t Baton Rouge see same impact Arabi did? ‘None of the storms took advantage of the atmosphere.’

Why didn't Baton Rouge see same impact as Arabi did?
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here in our neck of the woods, a lot of people probably thought Tuesday’s weather was just a big bust.

Some people posted on social media with captions like, “What storm hit our area.”

Clearly, we dodged a bullet compared to our friends down in the New Orleans area, specifically in Arabi.

Videos show the massive and rare multi-vortex tornado that ripped through St. Bernard and Orleans Parishes at EF-3 strength, according to initial surveys from the National Weather Service.

That tornado destroyed almost everything in its long path.

“Right here, where I picked it up coming on land, around Cocodrie, that’s 80 miles that that same singular thunderstorm held together, and it started to become tornado right down here,” said WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes.

But on Wednesday, many people probably were thinking why our area did not see those same impacts.

“The good thing for the Baton Rouge and the WAFB area, is as that line slid through our area, none of the storms took advantage of the atmosphere,” said Grymes.

Thankfully, the storm turning into pretty much of a dud for our area.

“Fact of the matter is, we can’t predict what thunderstorm, is going to go from a strong thunderstorm to a tornadic storm. What we did know more than a day in advance, was across all of South Louisiana, the ingredients were there,” said Grymes.

Jay says it’s always necessary to alert folks to potential severe weather, but never to alarm people. So people can get prepared just in case.

“The science isn’t there for us to tell people hours or days in advance, who’s going to get the rough stuff and who’s not going to get it. What we do know though, is when the conditions are set up and primed to allow for severe storms to form,” said Grymes.

A final assessment by the National Weather Service on that massive tornado is expected to be completed on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Why didn't Baton Rouge see same impact as Arabi did? 'None of the storms took advantage of the...
Why didn't Baton Rouge see same impact as Arabi did?
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
La. to receive over $1.7B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida
Louisiana is finally getting the money it needs to bounce back from deadly hurricanes.
Lawmakers express concern over distribution of hurricane relief funds taking so long
Detectives with Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man photographed who...
BRPD trying to identify alleged burglary suspect