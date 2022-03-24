Watch out for ACT and SAT prep scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a warning for you parents, as ACT and SAT scam calls make their way around the Capital City.

Since college scholarships and admissions are on the line, people are ready to pay more for tutors and test prep materials.

ACT and SAT scores are huge for high school students and parents.

The better the score, the better the opportunities, and for some, it can feel like a lifeline.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau wants you to be very cautious.

They said family members have been receiving calls from someone saying they’re with a college or prep test company.

The caller says they have study materials to help their child study and prepare for the test.

From there, the caller claims to confirm your address so they can send over materials like books that your child requested.

Carmen Million with the BBB said the caller might even have your child’s name, phone number and school information.

There’s a catch here. The scammer will ask you to pay a deposit, sometimes hundreds of dollars for the materials. They say it will be refunded when the materials are returned.

But if you give out your address and credit card number, you’ll learn that you’ll never get the materials or deposit.

“Investigate these companies,” said Carmen Million, the President of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. “We always encourage you to talk to the college or school that’s involved in the prep testing and make sure they are aware of this company or they are familiar with them.”

Million said to do your homework before you give out any personal information.

If the caller asks you for money, that’s a warning sign.

Another good idea is if you get a call, tell them you need to double-check with your child and hang up.

