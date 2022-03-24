Ask the Expert
Tigers pick up 2nd commitment for 2023 in four-star TE

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have picked up their second commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star tight end Mac Markway out of St. Louis, Missouri. Markway is rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4 250 pound tight end held offers from Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State among many others.

Markway joins four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller out of North Caddo High School in Louisiana as the only two commits so far for 2023.

