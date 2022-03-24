Sweet and Airy Cornbread with Chocolate Chips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The best cornbread recipes in the South create a light and fluffy bread that can even be used as a dessert! Just add some delicious chocolate chips! You can even spruce this wonderful treat up even more by sprinkling corn flour and powdered sugar on top.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 9 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup flour

1½ tbsps baking powder

½ cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1½ cups milk

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large mixing bowl, sift together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Whisk in milk, eggs, and butter, blending until lumps are removed. Gently fold in chocolate chips. Lightly grease a 9-inch square or round baking pan with cooking spray or butter. Pour batter into greased pan and bake 20–25 minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.