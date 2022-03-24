Stray sprinkle Thursday before beautiful weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front will move through the local area Thursday afternoon. Just enough moisture may be present in the atmosphere to drop a few sprinkles.

Outlook For The Rest Of Today (WAFB)

Coverage will be spotty to isolated so the vast majority will stay completely dry. The most noticeable change with this frontal passage will be an increase in clouds.

Temperatures won’t see much change as highs stay in the mid 70°s Thursday and Friday. You’ll want a light jacket again Friday morning as lows dip into the low 40°s.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

A warming trend will be taking place over the weekend. Temperatures will remain comfortable both Saturday and Sunday for whatever outdoor plans you may have.

High pressure will be moving overhead keeping clouds to a minimum. Be sure to have some sunscreen for extended outdoor plans this weekend.

The warming trend continues into the following work/school week. Afternoon highs will start to get hot by Tuesday with highs in the mid 80°s.

A cold front is set to arrive for the middle of the week and will bring a chance for showers and t-storms and a cool down to end the week. It is too early to tell if severe weather will be a threat for this particular cold front/storm system.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

