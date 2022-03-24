Spotty showers possible by this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday gets off to a beautiful start, with sunshine expected through the morning hours and temperatures climbing from the 40s into the upper 60s by lunchtime.

However, in a bit of change to the forecast, clouds and even a few spotty showers now appear possible by this afternoon. An upper-air disturbance in west Texas early Thursday morning will slide across south Louisiana later today and could be enough to spark a few showers. Highs will top out in the low 70s, with afternoon rain chances at 10%-20%.

Quiet weather returns tomorrow and stays with us through the weekend. Morning temperatures will continue to run a bit below normal for the next several days, generally bottoming out in the low to mid 40s. But afternoon highs will see a gradual warm-up, going from the mid 70s tomorrow to around 80° by Sunday. No rainfall is expected from Thursday through the weekend.

Dry weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, but temperatures will trend above normal. Highs will reach the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of rain appears slated for the mid to latter part of next week. An approaching cold front should deliver good chances for showers and t-storms somewhere in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe, but there are still model differences with regards to timing and track of that next system. There are also some early indications that strong storms could once again be in the mix, but we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends.

