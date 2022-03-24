Ask the Expert
REPORT: Former LSU LB Damone Clark likely to miss rookie season

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24 and is likely to miss his rookie season in the NFL according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

An MRI during the NFL Combine revealed a herniated disk in Clark’s back according to sources Pelissero tweeted, Clark is expected to make a full recovery.

Clark was a Dick Butukus Award Finalist, which goes to the best linebacker in college football. Last season Clark led the Tigers in total tackles with 135, which ranked No. 2 in the nation. His 78 solo tackles ranked No. 4 in the nation, he also added 15.5 tackles-for-loss

The former Southern Lab star finished his career with 249 total tackles, 123 solo, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 50 games played.

