Only 1100 homes available in the capital region attached with high price tag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Historically, the Baton Rouge area falls under 10% when it comes to the national average for the cost of living, but that could be changing due to shifts in housing trends.

House hunters in the capital region are having a harder time finding the perfect dream home. East Baton Rouge has half the number of houses for sale compared to last year. There are only 1100 homes up for sale in the 9 parish Baton Rouge Metro Area, that means 1.3 homes for sale for every 1,000 residents, which is a small number. “Scarcity, always drives up prices,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s senior vice president for business intelligence.

Fitzgerald says inflation is to blame, along with building material shortages. “As people move up in their career, they will move into a nicer home. Well, now those homes are out of the sort of a middle-age person who can’t afford moving to that kind of almost next step home. So, they are staying in the home they had when they were kind of a mid-career professional,” says Fitzgerald.

Realtors say people can still buy, they just need to be prepared to get creative. “You have to be willing to be flexible in what you’re wanting to buy, and see opportunities that you may not have thought about before and you need to be a really strong buyer,” explains Patt Wattam a local relator in East Baton Rouge.

Wattam has been selling homes for 39 years, she says there are ways people can work around pricing. Some buyers might find a better deal by buying a home and fixing it up themselves.

Wattam says it’s important to be an educated buyer, which means doing the research on what is available versus what one wants. If the dream house isn’t on the market yet, consider a short-term rental. Plus, buyers should have a game plan that way they can stay within their means.

“For a first-time homebuyer or for any home buyer, note, should not exceed 25% of your gross monthly income. I would even think that would be one of the parties in the family because you just never know whose going to lose a job, we just saw what happened with COVID,” adds Wattam.

The housing market is unpredictable, that’s why realtors like Wattam remind buyers to keep their expectations reasonable.

