La. State Penitentiary Assistant Warden placed on investigative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Penitentiary Assistant Warden Luke Rheams has been placed on investigative leave.

According to an official Rheams has been placed on investigative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The official also said they cannot provide any details at this time due to the DOC investigation.

