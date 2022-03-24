Ask the Expert
La. State Penitentiary Assistant Warden placed on investigative leave

Twenty-two people were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2019 for the participation in a...
Twenty-two people were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2019 for the participation in a &amp;quot;large-scale&amp;quot; network that smuggled drugs to inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola in West Feliciana Parish, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Penitentiary Assistant Warden Luke Rheams has been placed on investigative leave.

According to an official Rheams has been placed on investigative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The official also said they cannot provide any details at this time due to the DOC investigation.

