Kilponen throws no-hitter in win over Nicholls State

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen (2) throws first career no-hitter in win over Nicholls State.
LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen (2) throws first career no-hitter in win over Nicholls State.(LSU Softball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Ali Kilponen (10-4) threw her first career no-hitter in a win over Nicholls State (8-18) on Wednesday, March 23. Kilponen struck out 11 batters along the way with two walks in the Tigers’ (21-10, 2-1 SEC) 12-0 win.

The Tigers bounced back after a disappointing weekend in Austin, Texas where they were swept by the Long Horns.

LSU picked up 14 hits led by Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants who were both 3-of-3 at the plate. The Tigers had three extra-base hits in the win. Kennedi Houshmandzadeh led the way with three RBI, a three-run home run in the bottom of the second part of a seven-run second inning. Briggs, Georgia Clark, Ali Newland each had two RBI.

The Tigers will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on No. 8 Arkansas beginning on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

