Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LIVE: I-10 East CLOSED in WBR Parish due to deadly crash involving charter bus and 18-wheeler

By Johnny Ahysen
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have closed I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a deadly crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate have been closed since 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Traffic is currently backed up for five miles and is being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound.

Authorities have closed I-10 East due to an apparent bus crash near Lobdell, La. around 11:08...
Authorities have closed I-10 East due to an apparent bus crash near Lobdell, La. around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.(DOTD)

Few other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

One lawmaker wants to let Louisiana voters decide whether they can remain legal or become...
Lawmaker wants Louisiana voters to decide if speed traffic cameras stay or go
Troopers are currently on scene at a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound on the Atchafayla...
I-10 east on Atchafayla Basin now open after multiple-vehicle crash
File photo
Millerville, O’Neal exits on I-12 West set to close again
MoveBR
MOVEBR traffic signal upgrades should be completed by end of 2023