LIVE: I-10 East CLOSED in WBR Parish due to deadly crash involving charter bus and 18-wheeler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have closed I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a deadly crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate have been closed since 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
Traffic is currently backed up for five miles and is being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound.
Few other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
