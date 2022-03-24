LIVE: I-10 East CLOSED in WBR Parish due to deadly crash involving charter bus and 18-wheeler

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have closed I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a deadly crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate have been closed since 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Traffic is currently backed up for five miles and is being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound.

Authorities have closed I-10 East due to an apparent bus crash near Lobdell, La. around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (DOTD)

I-10 East remains closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident on I-10 East past LA 415. Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles in length. Traffic is being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 24, 2022

Few other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.