Food giveaways happening this week in the Baton Rouge area

On Thursday, March 24, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway at 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70805, beginning at 10 a.m. Organizers say over 250 boxes filled will canned goods, dry goods, and assorted drinks will be given away to individuals and families in need while supplies last. One food box will be given per vehicle.