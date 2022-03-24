Food giveaways happening this week in the Baton Rouge area
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several food giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area this week for anyone who may be in need, put on by the Salvation Army and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Take a look at the dates, times, and locations below:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- On Thursday, March 24, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway at 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70805, beginning at 10 a.m. Organizers say over 250 boxes filled will canned goods, dry goods, and assorted drinks will be given away to individuals and families in need while supplies last. One food box will be given per vehicle.
IBERVILLE PARISH
- On Friday, March 25, the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank will host a food giveaway at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center located at 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine, La. 70764, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- On Saturday, March 26, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a food giveaway at Municipal Oaks Pavillion located at 940 Government Drive, Denham Springs, La. 70726, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.
POINT COUPEE PARISH
- On Thursday, March 24, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a food giveaway at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church located at 9067 Hwy. 1, Lettsworth, La., 70753 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
- On Thursday, March 24, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a food giveaway at the Old Morganza High School located at LA-3050, Morganza, La. 70759, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
