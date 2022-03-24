CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in domestic violence incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted in connection with two separate domestic violence incidents.

Alex Taylor, 56, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, home invasion, resisting an officer, simple assault, and aggravated battery, police say.

Investigators say they believe Taylor forced his way into the residence of a female acquaintance and hit her with his fist.

He left the scene before officers arrived, detectives say.

In a separate incident involving the same victim, police say Taylor threw a beer bottle striking her in the back of the head.

Taylor fled the scene before police arrived like the previously mentioned incident, authorities say.

Anyone with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submitting a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or through the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

