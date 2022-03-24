BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The 15th Annual Cooking in Central is this weekend, March 25th and March 26th. Gates open at 4:00pm Friday with The Molly Ringwalds performing at 7:00pm. Gates open at 2:00pm Saturday with the Chase Tyler Band performing at 7:00pm. Johnny Ahysen from the WAFB morning show and Ahysen Nation visited the Louisiana Weekend today. He has more on this event, including an exclusive interview with Louis DeJohn, Jr.

Ahysen Nation x LA Weekend: Cooking in Central

