BRPD trying to identify alleged burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man photographed who investigators believe is connected in multiple burglaries, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect contact them by calling 344-STOP (344-7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website.

According to Crime Stoppers, you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

