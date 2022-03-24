Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Body of missing NJ man found in Miss. River in New Orleans

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.(NOPD/Family)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a man who went missing while on a business trip in New Orleans was found in the Mississippi River, officials say.

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. His body was recovered from the river in New Orleans on March 18.

A cause of death has not been determined, pending the results of an autopsy.

Family members say Gelfand traveled from New Jersey to New Orleans on Jan. 5 for a business trip and was last heard from the next day, when he was scheduled to return home.

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(NOPD)
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(Family)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
LIVE: Deadly crash involving charter bus, 18-wheeler closes I-10 East in WBR Parish
Alex Taylor
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in domestic violence incidents
Generic fasion
First & Fierce: What We’ve Done and Where We’re Going
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
REPORT: Former LSU LB Damone Clark likely to miss rookie season