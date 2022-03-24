Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BBB warns of “too good to be true” travel deals

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when summer vacation plans are ramping up. Before you book your vacation, the Better Business Bureau warns you about those “too good to be true” deals.

Carmen Million, President of the South Central Louisiana BBB, wants you to investigate before you start booking travel: plane, hotel or a rental car. Also, keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies. Million said if the deal or discount seems good to be true, it probably is. She said they’ve been receiving a lot of calls about free vacations. Understand that nothing is free.

They might give you part of a free vacation, but conditions may be involved.

“You need to investigate not only with the offer entails but with the conditions are what you have to pay, and then you need to consider if you’re going to book a vacation: cancelation insurance,” said Carmen Million, President of BBB of South Central Louisiana.

Millions said to avoid wiring money or to use a prepaid debit card. Once you send the money, there is no way of getting it back.

Also, call the rental owner because many of them don’t live locally.

Talk to the owner on the phone and ask them detailed questions about the property and local attractions.

If the owner’s answers are vague, that’s a clear red flag.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Watch out for ACT and SAT prep scams
Local organizations will be hosting several food giveaways in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas...
Food giveaways happening this week in the Baton Rouge area
COVID test generic
Circadian rhythm and COVID tests
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 24
Spotty showers possible by this afternoon