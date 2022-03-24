BBB warns of “too good to be true” travel deals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when summer vacation plans are ramping up. Before you book your vacation, the Better Business Bureau warns you about those “too good to be true” deals.

Carmen Million, President of the South Central Louisiana BBB, wants you to investigate before you start booking travel: plane, hotel or a rental car. Also, keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies. Million said if the deal or discount seems good to be true, it probably is. She said they’ve been receiving a lot of calls about free vacations. Understand that nothing is free.

They might give you part of a free vacation, but conditions may be involved.

“You need to investigate not only with the offer entails but with the conditions are what you have to pay, and then you need to consider if you’re going to book a vacation: cancelation insurance,” said Carmen Million, President of BBB of South Central Louisiana.

Millions said to avoid wiring money or to use a prepaid debit card. Once you send the money, there is no way of getting it back.

Also, call the rental owner because many of them don’t live locally.

Talk to the owner on the phone and ask them detailed questions about the property and local attractions.

If the owner’s answers are vague, that’s a clear red flag.

