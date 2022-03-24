Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arabi tornado victim in stable condition after house flies onto the street

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARABI, La. (WVUE) - Dea Castellanos and James Burke noticed a tornado alert on their phones while at home Tuesday evening.

The married couple says they were both in their living room on the couch, as they heard the rain and wind beat down on their raised home. However, in a matter of seconds, they say their home was pushed off its cinder blocks, hit their parked car, and crashed right into Prosperity Street - 20 feet away from its foundation.

“This was tremendous because I never experienced anything like this ever in my life,” Castellanos said. “I’m not able to comprehend how can someone’s life change in a moment. This isn’t easy.”

The two made it out shaken up, but in better condition than their daughter, 22-year-old Maria Celeste Burke. The family says the young woman has muscular dystrophy and relies on three different machines to breathe. The tornado tossed her onto the floor, trapped under furniture. The scene sent her parents and boyfriend in a panic.

They said they tried to help her up and get her out of the home themselves, but were unsuccessful. They waited for first responders to arrive and help lift Burk out from her bedroom window.

She was then rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Her mother says she is stable after suffering internal bleeding.

In the days since the storm, both Castellanos and her husband have rummaged through what’s left of their possessions - mementos, furniture, and some of their daughter’s medical supplies that survived the tornado.

Calls and messages have blown up the family’s phones with people eager to donate or help clean up. The kindness brings them joy after some of the worst days of their lives.

“I know that I never saw my soul doing this. I know my house, future could be lost but a life, you can never replace,” Castellanos’ daughter-in-law Carina Contreras said.

The couple is now staying with their other daughter while they clean up and find a new place to live. However, with Maria Celeste Burke’s wheelchair, bed, and other equipment now unusable, they hope that non-profit organizations can help replace what they need and a GoFundMe page to pay for any other expenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Easter is Sunday, April 12
Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 25
Beautiful spring weekend ahead!
LSU Tigers
LSU holds first day of spring football under Brian Kelly
LSU's Brooks Curry wins first individual National Title in the 50-free since 1988.
LSU’s Brooks Curry wins first National Title since 1988
Tornado damage in St. Bernard and New Orleans East
Baton Rouge business collecting donations to help New Orleans area tornado victims