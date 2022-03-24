Ask the Expert
APSO: Driver was on drugs when he hit, killed bicyclist in traffic crash

Keith Caballero
Keith Caballero(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s say a Donaldsonville man who hit and killed a bicyclist during a traffic crash reportedly had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies arrested Keith Caballero, 64, on Wednesday, March 23.

Caballero is facing charges that include vehicular homicide and operating a motor-vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities report on Tuesday February 8, deputies responded to a traffic accident on East Bayou Drive in Donaldsonville.

Once they arrived, deputies found Jordan Dickerson, 39, suffering from injuries after he was hit by a car as he tried to cross East Bayou Drive on his bicycle.

Dickerson died at the scene.

After investigating, detectives identified the driver of the car as Keith Caballero. A sample of Caballero’s blood and urine were taken for a toxicology screening.

On Friday, March 18, detectives reportedly received Caballero’s toxicology results, which tested positive for narcotics.

Caballero was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

