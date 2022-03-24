Ask the Expert
2 LSU gymnasts named regular season All-Americans

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Haleigh Bryant and Sami Durante were named to the Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-American team released on Thursday, March 24.

To earn All-America honors a gymnast must finish in the top-16 of the final NQS individual event rankings. The Tigers have had a combined 82 gymnasts earn All-America honors for the regular season since the association began this honor in 2013.

LSU has now combined to earn 285 regular season and meet honors in program history.

Bryant was named an All-American in two events from this past regular season on vault finishing No. 3 in the nation and finished No. 15 on even bars. The sophomore out of North Carolina has earned eight All-American honors so far in her career at LSU, which places her on the Top-10 list all-time in LSU history.

This season, Bryant has three perfect scores on vault and with a new dismount, Bryant has earned All-American honors for the first time in her career on bars. She scored a 9.90 or higher in all but one meet this season, including a career-high 9.95 twice.

Durante has been the anchor on bars for the Tigers this season and finished the regular season ranked No. 15 as well. This season, she scored a 9.90 or higher six-straight times, including a career-high 9.975 in the Tigers’ win over Auburn in February. Durante earned All-American honors on the uneven bars last season.

LSU gymnast Sami Durante
LSU gymnast Sami Durante(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

LSU earned the No. 6 national seed and will begin the postseason in the Raleigh Regional on Thursday, March 31. All eight SEC schools that have a gymnastics team made the postseason.

