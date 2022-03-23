Tornadoes leave devastation in New Orleans; viewers share videos of damaging storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) — WVUE viewers captured video of the tornadic storms that struck the New Orleans area Tuesday night, leaving damaged homes and other destruction in their wake.

MASSIVE Tornado moving through Arabi, Louisiana in @StBGov Video by Marshall Jackson @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/DdPta8JuBk — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 23, 2022

Below is a rare multi-vortex tornado as seen crossing through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans East. The video is courtesy of Brad Cheramie:

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

And this video of a West Bank tornado near Timberlane/Manhattan was shared by David Goldman:

Damage in Arabi tonight from the tornado. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/wO4BhY2ljT — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 23, 2022

No power along Read Blvd. in the East. Can’t see any damage. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/GJkvRZIzhd — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) March 23, 2022

Here’s a first look at some of the damages in Arabi, Louisiana after a tornado ripped through homes in the evening. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/5FNlDKgxcd — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

Photos of some the damages in Arabi, Louisiana following a tornado this evening.



St. Bernard Parish fire officials tell @FOX8NOLA that damage is extreme, many homes leveled.



Crews are performing rescues now. pic.twitter.com/YTOfqKdtLS — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

Incredible video of a tornado in Chalmette, Louisiana taken by local Preston Trahan. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/MgoMoTgyUZ — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

