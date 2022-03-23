Southern University hosting Founders’ Day Convocation at the Minidome

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday, Mar. 23 is another big day on Southern University’s campus. The Southern University System will observe Founders’ Day with a Convocation on 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Founders’ Day Convocation is commemorating their actual founding of Mar. 9.

The speaker for the occasion is LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation. She is the organization’s first female president, thus appropriately rounding out Women’s History Month.

The Southern Univesity System is the only system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation. The flagship is Southern University and A&M College.

Our other campuses in Baton Rouge are Southern University Law Center and the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center (or Southern Ag Center). There is also Southern University at New Orleans and Southern University Shreveport.

Throughout the month, all campuses have honored founders with various events.

The Ag Center has Ag Week going on; the Law Center is celebrating 75 years; and the Lab School is celebrating 100 years.

In March, the John B. Cade Library will house two exhibits: “Leadership Paved the Way: Celebrating 142 Years of Excellence” (virtual) and “Leaders Who Inspire Others” (library lobby).

There is still an indoor mask policy at Southern.

The Convocation will be streamed live on subr.edu as well as Southern’s official Facebook page.

