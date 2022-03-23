Ask the Expert
Slim rain chance Thursday PM; otherwise beautiful weather through upcoming weekend

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level low associated with the storm system that brought storms to the area Tuesday continues to slowly exit east. The biggest weather issue Wednesday might be the wind. Winds will remain breezy Wednesday afternoon before diminishing some by the evening. The area will remain completely dry Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23

A mid-level disturbance will swing southeast on the outside edge of this low dragging a weak cold front across the area Thursday afternoon. These features will keep breezy winds in the forecast. Atmospheric moisture levels will be slow to return, but we may squeeze out a spotty shower or two Thursday afternoon across the local area. Most will remain dry and those that see rain will see nothing more than 0.1″.

The cold front that sweeps through Thursday won’t be anything special. It will simply keep the cooler than normal temperatures in place for an extra day. A warming trend will begin by the weekend, but it will be subtle enough to still feel very comfortable Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23

The warming trend continues into next week with highs climbing into the mid 80°s. Our next true “cold front” will arrive by the middle of the week. Long range models are not in the best agreement on timing or strength of this next system. For now, the last part of the 10-day forecast remains a low confidence forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23

