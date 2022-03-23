Much quieter weather through the remainder of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We dodged a bullet locally with the severe weather threat on Tuesday, but obviously it was a much different story from metro New Orleans to the Northshore on Tuesday night where it looks as though a pair of tornadoes touched down. Sadly, the New Orleans area tornado produced at least 1 fatality in Arabi and the National Weather Service will be surveying damage both in this area and near Lacombe in St. Tammany Parish.

A view of a tornado that touched down in Arabi in St. Bernard Parish Tuesday, March 22. (Rob Tabora)

A look at storm reports over the last couple of days shows just how fortunate we were, with widespread damage and tornado reports to our west in Texas, to our north in Mississippi, and just to our east in parts of SE Louisiana.

Now that the storms have exited and a cold front has moved through, we’re in for a run of much quieter and rather nice weather through the end of the week. It starts today, with the return of sunshine and comfortable temperatures this afternoon.

It will remain breezy and it will certainly be noticeably cooler outside as highs top out in the upper 60s.

Through the remainder of the week and into the weekend, morning lows will stay a bit below normal as highs gradually rebound to near-normal levels by the end of the week and trend above normal by Sunday. Look for morning starts in the 40s through Sunday morning, with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday reaching the upper 70s by Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout that stretch.

Into next week, we’ll trend warmer as highs climb into the 80s through at least the first half of the week. And it looks as though we may see at least a chance of rain return by next Wednesday and Thursday.

