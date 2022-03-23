‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man killed when a tornado ripped through parts of St. Bernard Parish has been identified as Conner Lambert.

Neighbors say they were upstairs when Lambert pulled up to his house before the storm hit. Cole Baiamonte says they saw Lambert pull into the driveway in his truck before they took cover. Minutes later when they emerged, Lambert’s house was gone.

“It was a horrifying scene, a very unfortunate situation,” Baiamonte says. “My family is thankful that god was able to protect us. My heart and prayers are out to this family.”

“Conner was always smiling, always happy,” a neighbor says.

Tornadic storms broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday, devastating parts of the Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East in Orleans Parish and Arabi in St. Bernard Parish.

Shocking footage showed a large, multi-vortex funnel enveloping the New Orleans sky.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish. Drone video the following morning captured the extent of the devastation.

