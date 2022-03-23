Gaspard sentenced in child porn case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a case involving child pornography.

Kenneth D. Gaspard, 70, was arrested in August 2019 and pleaded guilty to pornography involving a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, court records show.

The case was prosecuted by the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Attorney General spokesman Cory Dennis said Gaspard must also register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to his arrest warrant, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office was first alerted about Gaspard’s possible illegal activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report from NCMEC said a user with the email address lqqkn4girls@aol.com had “uploaded several images of child sexual abuse,” the warrant stated.

Investigators said they linked that activity to a computer located inside Gaspard’s home. The arrest warrant detailed graphic images of young girls that investigators said they discovered during the course of their investigation.

