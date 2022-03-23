Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU

Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star and Super Bowl Champion, Tyrann Mathieu will be speaking at LSU.

According to a post from Delta Gama LSU Mathieu will be a speaker for their Lectureship.

Mathieu will be speaking about his time at LSU, and how he turned adversity into success.

The event will be held at the PMAC on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

This event will be open to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

BRFD heading to New Orleans to help with rescue efforts.
BRFD sends help to those impacted by tornado in New Orleans
Baton Rouge Police Department
Law enforcement checks in on their mental state
LSU hires Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach
LSU introduces Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach
Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate missing 16-year-old Madison Salvador.
ASPO searching for missing teen