EBR officials get more money from federal government to help struggling families pay rent

Now, the city-parish has gotten even more funding, to help out people who may have been on the...
Now, the city-parish has gotten even more funding, to help out people who may have been on the waiting list.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the middle of the pandemic, East Baton Rouge Parish officials distributed millions of dollars they received from the federal government to folks in need of assistance for things like paying their rent.

Now, the city-parish has gotten even more funding, to help out people who may have been on the waiting list.

This Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created by officials back in early 2021, using some money they received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Since then, they’ve dispersed about $36 million to around 6800 households.

And in many cases, this program also paid 3 months of rent moving forward.

“So in January, we did have to stop the disbursement of the payments because we were out of money in our account. And so now we’ve gotten the money in and we’re about to start dispersing payments,” said Tasha Saunders, Director of Community and Urban Development for the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.

So now that the parish has gotten a lot more money allocated from the feds, they’ll use it to help other applicants that have been sitting and waiting for this extra funding to arrive.

“So, we’re currently not accepting any applications because of the funding. So we had about 4000 families that were still waiting to have those checks released, and so it’s going to help those families,” said Saunders.

But the eviction moratorium ended last Fall, so is this still necessary?

“Because the need is still great, the need is still there. We’ve got 14,000 applications. we’ve only been able to service about 8000 of those altogether.

We have about 5300 applications not even touched. Those people are still in need of assistance, the landlords still need the assistance, and so do the tenants. So we’re going to continue the process,” said Saunders.

Once again, the application portal is closed for now, unless the parish gets more money.

But they are encouraging people to complete a needs assessment.

You can also check the status of your application here.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to give final approval to this use of funds at their meeting on Wednesday, March 23.

