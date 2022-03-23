Ask the Expert
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured. Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish. Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)
