Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cooking Mistakes Can Kill: Food Safety Made Simple

(WAFB)
By Danielle Gober and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– The CDC reports mistakes in the kitchen can result in serious sicknesses like food poisoning, salmonella, listeria or the norovirus. Bacteria on your countertops and germs on your hands can be the culprits. How can you make sure you’re being safe?

Whether you’re cooking up something simple or creating a masterpiece there’s some things everybody needs to know.

The WHO estimates 600 million people, fall ill after eating contaminated food. Four-hundred-twenty thousand will die from it. But you can take some steps to make sure the food you’re serving is safe.

When storing food, refrigerate or freeze groceries within two hours, after that, bacteria start to grow. Don’t taste food to see if it’s still good. If it’s after the expiration date, throw it out. You can’t taste, see, or even smell all bacteria that causes food poisoning.

Never put cooked foods back on the same plate that once held raw foods. Foodborne pathogens from raw meat can easily spread to ready-to-eat foods.

Never thaw your food on the counter. Foodborne pathogens multiply rapidly when foods are in the danger zone between 40°f and 140°f. Instead, always thaw foods in the refrigerator, cold water or in the microwave. And to avoid that danger zone, don’t cool your cooked foods on the countertop either before putting it in the fridge.

Children under five years of age carry 40 percent of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year.

Sources:

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/ten-dangerous-mistakes.html

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/food-safety

https://www.eatright.org/homefoodsafety/safety-tips/food-poisoning/10-common-food-safety-mistakes

https://www.insider.com/edible-cookie-dough-2018-12#snickerdoodle-hummus-will-change-the-way-you-think-about-hummus-3

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/food-safety

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Southern University celebrates Founders' Day
Southern University celebrates Founders' Day
Local groups helping storm victims
Local groups helping storm victims
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
Slim rain chance Thursday PM; otherwise beautiful weather through upcoming weekend
LIVE: LSU kicks off Brian Kelly era with spring football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
Much quieter weather through the remainder of the week