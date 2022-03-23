Celebrate Mestizo’s 23rd anniversary with a donation to GBRFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge restaurant known for cooking up exquisite Mexican cuisine for over two decades is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to the community.

Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway has been serving customers for 23 years.

To commemorate its 23rd anniversary, the eatery is celebrating with an event that will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBRFB) Wednesday, March 23.

The owners of the restaurant say 23% of each bill from orders placed on Wednesday will be donated to the Food Bank.

