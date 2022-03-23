Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Celebrate Mestizo’s 23rd anniversary with a donation to GBRFB

Mestizo Restaurant
Mestizo Restaurant(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge restaurant known for cooking up exquisite Mexican cuisine for over two decades is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to the community.

Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway has been serving customers for 23 years.

To commemorate its 23rd anniversary, the eatery is celebrating with an event that will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBRFB) Wednesday, March 23.

The owners of the restaurant say 23% of each bill from orders placed on Wednesday will be donated to the Food Bank.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to the GBRFB.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Students, faculty, staff of Southern University System observe Founder's Day
Students, faculty, staff of Southern University System observe Founder's Day
Southern University System observing Founders' Day
Southern University System observing Founders' Day
The Southern University System will observe Founders' Day with a Convocation Wednesday, March...
Southern University hosting Founders’ Day Convocation at the Minidome
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 23
Much quieter weather through the remainder of the week