BRG doctor shares ways to minimize your risk of getting colon cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors said it is a good time to get your regular screening.

“I do know that here in south Louisiana, we do have a higher incidence of colorectal cancer compared to the rest of the country, especially in younger individuals younger than 50,” said Dr. Scott Daugherty, a Baton Rouge General colon and rectal surgeon.

Daugherty said this could be due to genetics or diet.

“I think watching what we eat, decreasing processed foods, redness, and things like that can help decrease your risk of colorectal cancer,” added Daugherty.

He also said to increase your fiber intake and add more fruits and veggies to your diet. Also, watch out for antibiotics. Daugherty said experts have been looking at its effect on colon cancer.

“Some of that is altering the bacteria in the colon, and when you knock out some of that good bacteria, the bad bacteria overgrow, and some of the byproducts from some of those bad bacteria can actually increase your risk for cancer,” explained Daugherty.

The big message: be careful with antibiotics.

“Not necessarily prescribing antibiotics for viral illnesses or illnesses that might get better without antibiotics,” said Daugherty.

And if you have been prescribed some, finish the course and throw out the leftovers.

Baton Rouge General doctors have seen a steady flow of patients getting screened. More since the start of the pandemic.

Daughtery added that in the last two years, the American Cancer Society and the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended increasing the age of screening for colorectal cancer to 45 rather than 50 years old.

“Talk to your primary care doc because there are different forms of screening cause there’s also stool tests as well as colonoscopies so they can really evaluate you and see which options fit best for you as a patient,” said Daugherty.

Some colon cancers don’t have symptoms, so doctors say you should get screened at 45 years old.

Daughtery said most insurances are on board but they’re working on getting all of them on the same page.

