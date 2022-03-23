Ask the Expert
BRFD to send help to those impacted by tornado in New Orleans

BRFD heading to New Orleans to help with rescue efforts.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is heading to New Orleans to help with rescue efforts after a tornado touched down.

A tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, March 22 around 7:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South

Officials with BRFD announced they have about 30 members of the Louisiana USAR Task Force 2 and firefighters from Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, and West Feliciana to help those impacted by the storms.

BRFD heading to New Orleans to help after tornado.
According to the news release, they will be assisting with rescue efforts.

