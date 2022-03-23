BRFD to send help to those impacted by tornado in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is heading to New Orleans to help with rescue efforts after a tornado touched down.

A tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, March 22 around 7:30 p.m.

Officials with BRFD announced they have about 30 members of the Louisiana USAR Task Force 2 and firefighters from Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, and West Feliciana to help those impacted by the storms.

According to the news release, they will be assisting with rescue efforts.

