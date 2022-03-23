ASPO searching for missing teen

ASSUMPTION, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Madison Salvador, 16, was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence early morning March 20, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

