ASPO searching for missing teen

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate missing 16-year-old Madison Salvador.
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to locate missing 16-year-old Madison Salvador.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASSUMPTION, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Madison Salvador, 16, was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence early morning March 20, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

