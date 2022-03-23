Ascension Council takes first step in push to extend building moratorium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At a special meeting of the Ascension Parish Council Wednesday, the 7 present council members took the first step in extending the building moratorium to May 31, 2022.

The moratorium extension was just introduced to the council. It will be voted on at their next meeting on Thursday, April 7.

Per state law, an ordinance must be introduced on public record at least 7 days before voting.

Back in June of 2021, the council voted on a nine-month moratorium on new development in the parish, after some residents’ homes flooded in the May 2021 storms.

The moratorium went into effect across the parish on July 15, 2021.

This is how the ordinance looked on tonight’s special meeting agenda:

Introduction of Ordinance – to amend the ordinance adopting a temporary moratorium on the east bank of the Parish regarding subdivision of property – to extend the moratorium to May 31, 2022

