Two male suspects burglarized storage unit, stole jewelry and clothes

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two white male suspects who they say burglarized a storage unit and stole jewelry and clothes.

On March Friday, March 11 detectives were dispatched to a storage unit at Appletree Storage in the 10500 block of Perkins Road in reference to a recent burglary.

Officials state that the two suspects arrived at the storage unit on Wednesday, March 2 in a dark-colored SUV. The suspects gained access to the building by randomly entering security codes into the store’s security pad, investigators say.

Authorities say surveillance video shows the two males cutting the lock off a victim’s storage unit.

The two male suspects burglarized the storage unit taking $4,200 worth of jewelry and clothing, deputies say.

Officials state that the two suspects have also been connected to countless other storage unit burglaries.

Detectives are requesting assistance with identifying the suspects. Anyone with information please call 225-388-5064.

